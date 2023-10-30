KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee women’s basketball made the most of its exhibition minutes on Monday, as they coasted past Carson-Newman, 105-72.

Six Lady Vols finished in double-figures, led by returning All-American Rickea Jackson’s 17 points. Kaiya Wynn (12 pts), Sara Puckett (12 pts), Destinee Wells (11 pts), Jasmine Powell (11 pts) and Jillian Hollingshead (10 pts) all helped bolster the scoring in the win.

Kellie Harper’s crew shot 50.6% from the floor, while out-rebounding the Eagles, 47-28.

South Greene alum, Braelyn Wykle, led the charge for Carson-Newman. She notched a team-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting (2-6 3pt FG) and swiped two steals.

“It was definitely fun,” she said after the game. “This is my third time playing here, so kind of used to it – the big lights and playing against people who are a lot taller than me.”

“But it was good experience. And like Lindsay said, we we’ve got a lot that we took out of it. And it’s going to be a good year for us.”

The 11th-ranked Lady Vols will officially kick-off the 2023 campaign on November 7 against Florida A&M. The Eagles will host Lander to open their season on Saturday, November 11.