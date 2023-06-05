OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WJHL) – A stellar performance from senior pitcher Ashley Rogers, coupled with a handful of timely runs, sent Tennessee softball through to the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Sunday.

The Lady Vols managed just three hits, but took advantage of a trio of Cowgirl errors in a 3-1 victory.

The game remained scoreless into the third inning, when Zaida Puni clubbed a double off the right field wall, scoring the first run of the game. Rylie West doubled later in the inning to score Daniel Boone alum, Brylee Mesusan, to give UT a 2-0 edge.

A throwing error allowed Puni to score in the fifth inning, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Morgyn Wynne managed a solo homer for Oklahoma State in the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1. However, Lady Vols ace, Ashley Rogers, was dialed-in at pitcher all evening long.

She tossed a complete-game, 136-pitch gem, allowing just four hits, while striking out four batters.

“I worked to get here,” she said after the game. “And I know I have the tools to go out there and execute it. Just trusting my preparation and just stretching everybody and just go pitching freely.”

“I think we feed off each other offensively, defensively, in the circle and just continuing to fight for each other and just going all out for each other, every single pitch,” she continued.

Tennessee advances to face No. 3 seed Florida State on Monday night. The Lady Vols will need to defeat the Seminoles twice in order to reach the WCWS Finals.

First pitch Monday night is slated for 7 p.m. ET.