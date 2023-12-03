KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four Buckeyes finished in double figures on Sunday evening, as No. 16 Ohio State comfortably closed out No. 20 Tennessee, 78-58.

Cotie McMahon led all scorers with 19 points, while Rebeka Mikulasikova chipped in 18 points for the visitors. Celeste Taylor also finished with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Buckeyes crashed the glass, snagging 17 offensive rebounds and finished with a 45-36 advantage on the boards.

Destinee Wells led the Lady Vols with eleven points, while Sara Puckett added ten points and six boards.

Tennessee (4-4) has a whole week before playing another game. Eastern Kentucky travels to Knoxville next Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip-off.