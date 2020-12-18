Lady Vols seeking replacement opponent after Jackson State cancels due to COVID-19 contact tracing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Lady Vols are in search of a new opponent to play this weekend after Jackson State confirmed they were unable to travel due to COVID-19.

The Lady Vols were scheduled to take on the Jackson State Tigers at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday. According to a release from UT Athletics, JSU officials notified the team they would unable to travel to Knoxville due to COVID-19 contract tracing and quarantine measures within its program.

Tennessee officials said they are working to find a replacement team to play on Sunday and there will be an update later Friday with additional information.

SCHEDULE NOTE:



Sunday's game against Jackson State has been canceled. We are actively seeking an opponent for a replacement game.



We'll provide updates as they become available.https://t.co/42B2uxAr1k — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) December 18, 2020

The Lady Vols have dealt with several coronavirus-related cancellations so far this season. The originally-scheduled season opener against Florida A&M University was canceled after the women’s basketball team opted out of its season. Another game against Texas on Dec. 13 was also canceled due to contract tracing issues amongst the Longhorns.

Tennessee has started the season with a 4-1 record and notched their first victory against a ranked opponent on Thursday when they defeated 15th-ranked Indiana.