KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee women’s basketball wasted no time jumping on the visitors from Athens on Sunday afternoon, using a 21-8 first-quarter advantage to propel them to a 68-55 victory.

In the sharp Summitt Blue uniforms, Kellie Harper and company picked up a seventh-consecutive win and improved to 6-0 in conference play.

Senior Rickea Jackson turned in another stellar performance off the bench. The Detroit native scored a team-best 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the victory. Tess Darby also hit four three-pointers and tallied 16 totals points .

The Lady Vols also forced UGA into 17 turnovers on the afternoon, which lead to 23 UT points. The Bulldogs had a whopping 17 steals, but only scored 18 points off turnovers.

Brittney Smith led Georgia’s scoring effort with 14 points.

Tennessee (14-6, 6-0 SEC) has a few days before welcoming Florida into Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off on Thursday is set for 6:30 p.m.