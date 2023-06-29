Morristown, TN — Back from a whirlwind trip to Europe which included basketball, sight-seeing and certainly team bonding—coach Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols are back in the states…

Back and staying busy—coach Harper and several of her Lady Vols were in Morristown tonight….For the 20th annual boys and girls club steak and burger fundraiser…

Something even the late great Pat Summitt once did….The team — were met with hundreds of smiles..But as Tamari Key says –it’s a great reminder of the impact they can make.

KEY: ” I think it’s a lot of fun, it kind of just reminds us of the support we have, especially outside of Knoxville. It’s fun to just give back to the community. We were talking on the way up here, we were once young with dreams and aspirations. So to come back and give back and hopefully inspire some kids, that we once were, will be a lot of fun.”