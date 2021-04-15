Lady Vols Rennia Davis selected 9th in the first round of the WNBA draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Rennia Davis became the 43rd Tennessee women’s basketball player, and the first of the Kellie Harper era, to be taken in a WNBA Draft, with the 6-foot-2 guard/forward going to the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 9 pick of the first round.



The three-time All-America Honorable Mention and All-SEC selection became the 18th Lady Vol to be chosen during the first round. UT’s numbers include two players (Dena Head and Daedra Charles) who were first-round selections in the 1997 WNBA Elite Draft and another (Diamond DeShields) who played overseas in Turkey before being chosen in the 2018 WNBA College draft.



Davis’ selection nudged Tennessee back in front of UConn (40) for most alums taken exclusively in the college draft with 41. UT is second in first-round picks in the college draft with 16, trailing only UConn’s total of 26. No SEC school comes close to sending as many players on to the next level.