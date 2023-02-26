LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) – Tennessee women’s basketball never trailed in the season finale at Kentucky, and led by as many as 29 points, in the 83-63 victory.

Karoline Striplin stole the spotlight from the start of the contest, scoring the game’s first seven points by herself. The Lady Vols opened on a 17-2 run, thanks to a handful of early steals leading to transition buckets.

UT came up with nine steals on the afternoon and forced 14 UK turnovers.

The Big Orange offense was also humming behind the 21-point performance of Rickea Jackson. Jillian Hollingshead (15 pts), Striplin (12 pts) and Jordan Walker (10 pts) all finished in double figures.

The Lady Vols also shared the basketball as well as they have all year, dishing out 26 assists on the day.

Kentucky’s Maddie Scherr led all scorers with 27 points, while Robyn Benton chipped in 17 points before fouling out.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament is up next for the Lady Vols (21-10, 13-3 SEC). The competition begins on Wednesday.