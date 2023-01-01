KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In front of more than eight-thousand Big Orange fans, the Lady Vols earned the program’s 500th victory inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee rang in the new year with an 89-point performance, as Kellie Harper’s squad shot 53.7 percent from the floor in the win.

Rickea Jackson scored a team-high 22 points off the bench, while Tess Darby (16 pts), Jordan Walker (15 pts), and Jillian Hollingshead (15 pts) all finished in double figures – and all set new career-highs in points.

Alabama was led by Megan Abrams, who notched 24 points to lead all scorers on the afternoon. Loyal McQueen chipped in 21 points in the loss.

After the game, Harper reflected on the magnitude of hitting 500 program wins on their home floor.

“There have been a lot of memories made here, a lot of memories, a lot of good memories made here,” she said, “and you know a lot of legends have graced this floor and you know just to be part of that is something really elite, it’s something really special and it’s something that I know I don’t take lightly and I don’t think our team does as well.”

The Lady Vols (10-6, 2-0 SEC) will remain in Knoxville this week, as they welcome Mississippi State on Thursday. Tip-off from TBA is slated for 6:30 p.m.