KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee softball didn’t have to wait long to hear their names called during Sunday’s NCAA Division I Softball selection show.

The Lady Vols earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament, playing host to the NCAA Regional for an 18th-straight season.

UT will face Northern Kentucky, the Horizon League tournament champs, in the opening round of the double-elimination format next weekend. At-large bids, Louisville and Indiana, will also travel to East Tennessee to round out the Knoxville Regional.

Lady Vols head coach Karen Weekly and crew are looking forward to the home-field advantage.

“Every year at this time you’re just super excited when your name pops up and to see us at the four (seed) just really means that we’ve worked really hard this year,” she said, “And they’ve done such a great job on the field to earn that seed.”

“We get to have our fans out there and our fans are like none other,” Weekly continued. “The Locos they’ll be at every game cheering us on getting the crowd going crazy. There’s just no place like big Orange Nation.”

Tennessee will play the Norse at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Louisville and Indiana will matchup prior to that at 3 p.m.

The winners of those two games will play Saturday at 1 p.m.