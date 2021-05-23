Lady Vols lose back-to-back NCAA regional games Saturday, season comes to an end

Tennessee’s Ashley Morgan prepares to field the ball during an NCAA college softball game against Kennesaw State, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee softball team was ranked No. 9 in the country, hosting an NCAA Regional set and looked poised for a deep postseason run. It all ended faster than expected.

The Lady Vols lost to James Madison, 3-1 in the Knoxville Regional showdown, bumping them to the elimination game against Liberty, and lost that one by a score of 6-4.

They ran into two of the best mid-major softball teams in the country, with James Madison only losing one game all year and Liberty coming off their Atlantic Sun regular season and conference tournament championships.