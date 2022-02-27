Knoxville, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite being outscored 22-10 in the first quarter, the Lady Vols had possession and the chance to tie the game with just seconds remaining on Sunday afternoon.

However, Tennessee’s inbound pass was stolen away by the Tigers, as they survived a late 13-1 run, winning 57-54.

The Lady Vols were paced offensively by Tamari Key, who scored 12 points and grabbed nine boards. Senior Day honorees Rae Burrell (11 pts) and Alexus Dye (10 pts) both finished in double figures, as well.

LSU’s Jailin Cherry led all players with 14 points and ten rebounds.

With a loss, Tennessee (22-7, 11-5 SEC) is locked into the No. 3 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. By securing one of the top four seeds, the Lady Vols will earn a double bye.

Coach Harper and company will face the winner of No. 6 Georgia and No. 11 Alabama/No. 14 Auburn on Friday, March 4. Tip-off is set for approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.