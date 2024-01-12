KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee fended off a scrappy Florida team to extend its win streak to six games, taking an 88-81 victory over the Gators in Food City Center on Thursday.

For the third straight game in SEC play, the Lady Vols overcame a double-digit deficit to claim victory, this time overturning a 12-point UF advantage in the second quarter. The Lady Vols converted on 16 of 18 free-throw tries in the final frame to seal the victory.

Tennessee will hit the road for two games, beginning with a Sunday battle at Texas A&M (13-3, 1-2 SEC).