STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJHL) – Tennessee women’s basketball battled the homestanding Bulldogs for ten extra minutes on Monday night, but came out on the losing end of a 91-90 double overtime thriller.

The two teams never created much separation for the entire game, as the largest lead for both sides never went over six points.

In her return to Starkville, Rickea Jackson scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed eleven rebounds for UT. Jillian Hollingshead also scored a career-best 18 points and added 12 rebounds.

But, the three-headed attack of Jerkaila Jordan (24 pts), Asianae Johnson (16 pts) and Anastasia Hayes (14 pts) led the Bulldogs to victory.

Mississippi State hounded the Lady Vols all night long, coming up with 14 steals and 21 points off turnovers. Tennessee coughed up the ball a total of 23 times on the evening.

Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC) will look to rebound on Sunday against Vanderbilt. Tip-off from Knoxville is slated for 2 p.m.