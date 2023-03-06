GREENVILLE, SC (WJHL) – The top-ranked Gamecocks pulled away from Tennessee late in Sunday’s SEC Tournament championship game, 74-58.

Despite a quick start from SEC Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, the Lady Vols trailed by just a pair of points, 21-19, after the first quarter. A quick Gamecocks run put them ahead by 12 points, but once again, Kellie Harper’s crew cut the deficit to just six by halftime.

UT was as close a three points early in the third quarter, but a 16-4 run from SC gave the Gamecocks their biggest lead of the day at 55-40 – they never looked back.

South Carolina’s Zia Cooke led all scorers with 24 points and added five rebounds. Boston also finished with 18 points and seven boards in the win.

Tennessee saw most of its production come from the two-headed monster of Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson. Horston led the team with 19 points and snagged nine boards, while Jackson added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Both players were named to the SEC All-Tournament Team following the game.

The Lady Vols now await their seeding in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Seeds will be announced on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m.