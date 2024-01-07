KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee turned a forgettable first half into a dominant defensive second half, as the Lady Vols rallied for an 87-69 victory inside Food City Center on Sunday.

The visiting Kentucky Wildcats scored a staggering 31 points in the second quarter, building as much as a 17-point advantage on the road. UT’s Jewel Spear knocked down a jumper just before halftime to cut the deficit to ten points, 49-39.

Kellie Harper’s crew came out of the locker room looking like a new squad, out-scoring the Wildcats 27-11 in the third frame.

The Lady Vols rolled the rest of the way, limiting UK to just 20 total points in the second half.

“I think sometimes when you’re down like that, frustration could take over but it didn’t with our players,” Harper said after the game. “I think they still had a pretty high level of confidence that they could make plays, so I’m really proud of that. You know, if you have that, you’re never out of it.”

Rickea Jackson scored a game-high 27 points for the Lady Vols, adding seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Spear also posted 21 points and six boards.

Tamari Key, who was limited to just 15 minutes of action, grabbed a pair of rebounds and tallied six blocks. She was recognized prior to the start of the game for reaching 300 blocks in her Tennessee career. She is the only Lady Vol to ever reach that mark.

Eniya Russell paced the visitors with 16 points off the bench, while Ajae Petty finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Tennessee (9-5, 2-0 SEC) will welcome Florida on Thursday at 7 p.m.