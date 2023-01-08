NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee women’s basketball extended its win streak to five games on Sunday afternoon, as the Lady Vols picked up their fifth-consecutive win over Vanderbilt, 84-71.

Rickea Jackson led the Big Orange offensive effort with 23 points, while sophomore Karoline Striplin stood out with a career-best 13 points.

Jordan Horston tallied 13 points, as well, adding eight rebounds and eight assists to her stat line. With her final assist of the day, Horston became just the fourth Lady Vol in program history to reach at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in a career.

“She is always looking to make a play, the thing about her when she has the ball, there’s not very many times that she’s just gonna kick it up top and say let’s try something else, she is literally trying to make a play every time she has the basketball and that is what makes her so dangerous to the opponents,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “And you know there were a few possessions there where there’s not a whole lot there and she can make something happen.”

“I think she’s doing a really good job of staying aggressive, I think that’s when she’s at her best”

The Commodores were led by Ciaja Harbison, who scored a game-high 27 points. Vanderbilt is still without an SEC win, dropping to 9-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference this season.

The Lady Vols (12-6, 4-0 SEC) will look to remain perfect in the conference when they travel to College Station on Thursday. Tip time against Texas A&M is set for 9 p.m. EST.