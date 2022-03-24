Knoxville, TN — Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper helped Tennessee win three national titles as a point guard…..

Now she has the Lady Vols back in their first Sweet 16 berth in six years….. It’s an indication of the program trending in the right direction in Harper’s third season.

The team boarded the bus and left Knoxville this morning as fans cheered them on ahead of Saturday’s Sweet 16 match-up with Louisville…

This is Lady Vol’s 35-th trip to the Sweet 16… but this time they will be playing the role of the underdog as they go up against the number one seed in the region…

At a press conference this morning… head coach Kellie Harper spoke on the team’s challenge in facing the top-seeded Cardinals… She says the team will be playing with a chip on their shoulder this weekend… adding the Lady Vols have thrived as an underdog this season.

Lady Vols basketball head coach: “we’re going over there a little bit of an underdog, probably have a chip on our shoulder, feel like we have something to prove. I feel like this team has really handled that position well when we’ve been in that position this year.”