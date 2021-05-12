Lady Vols Catchings Entering Naismith Hall Of Fame On Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball legend Tamika Catchings will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. She is part of the nine-member 2020 class that will finally be enshrined after festivities were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed to that hall back in 2000.