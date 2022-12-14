KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – All 14 active Lady Vols contributed toward Tennessee’s 99 points, as it cruised past UCF in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday, 99-64.



With the 35-point triumph, head coach Kellie Harper‘s squad put its third straight decision in the win column and collected its fifth victory during a six-game home stand.

Tennessee (7-5) was led by senior Jordan Horston, who turned in 15 points and seven rebounds in pacing UT in scoring for the sixth time on the campaign. Freshman Justine Pissott was also in double figures, posting a career-high 14 points on 63 percent shooting from the floor. Graduate Jasmine Franklin tallied a season-best 10 rebounds to set the tone on the boards.