KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Alexus Dye scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Tennessee Lady Vols held off No. 13 seed Buffalo 80-67 to remain perfect opening an NCAA Tournament on their own floor. Tennessee improved to 24-0 in the first round at home. The Lady Vols’ first game here since 2018 was much tighter than any of the orange-clad fans wanted. The Lady Vols will play either Oregon or 12th-seeded Belmont in the second round Monday for a berth in the Wichita Region semifinal. Buffalo snapped a nine-game winning streak overall and a two-game streak in the first round of this tournament.