KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Lady Vols never trailed inside Food City Center on Sunday, but had to fight for every inch in a 72-63 win over Eastern Kentucky.

It was a superb outing from forward Karoline Striplin, who notched 17 points and eight rebounds in the win. Jewel Spear was the only other Tennessee player in double figures with 12 points.

The Big Orange was plus-eleven on the glass (47-36), but struggled with giveaways, turning the ball 22 times leading to 16 EKU points.

The Lady Vols (5-5) will get a bit of a break for the end of the semester, returning to action on Tuesday, December 19 against Wofford. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.