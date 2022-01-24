Kingsport native John Fulkerson talks about coming off the Vols bench

Knoxville, TN — When Kingsport native John Fulkerson announced he would be coming back for another season with the Tennessee Volunteers he had no idea he would be coming off the bench.

“Fulky” one of the most popular players in Volunteer history who just scored his 1-thousandth career point and broke the record for the most games played in Tennessee basketball history has been replaced in the starting line-up by Uros Plavish…

Fulkerson, who started 49 straight games has gotten used to his new role and will do anything to help this team win.

“I told my teammates that are out there to go as hard as they can and that makes the opponents go hard as they can, then they get tired. So when I come in, I’m fresh and they are tired, so that is kind of the way I look at it. Hopefully, when I come in, I’m ready to go with energy, and hopefully, the other team is a little winded from the first group.”