Knoxville TN — No rest for the weary… Less than 24 hours after helping his 16th ranked Tennessee Volunteers upset 4th ranked Kentucky last night at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville.

John Fulkerson the Kingsport native was the guest speaker at the Big Orange Tip-off Club this morning.

The super senior who had 14 points and 8 rebounds, still can’t believe they got the victory after being bulldozed by 28 in Lexington last month.

” It was almost breathe taking and then after the game, I was talking to one of my teammates and said man it almost makes me emotional with this win, crowd and how much TN means to me and being a rivalry like Kentucky a great team a great atmosphere you really can’t put it into words.”