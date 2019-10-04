JUST IN: UT football coach removes Jeremy Banks from program

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL)- University of Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt issued a statement late Friday that said he has made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from the program.

That statement said the following:

“I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program.

While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university.”

Jeremy Pruitt, UT head football coach

