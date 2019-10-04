JUST IN: UT football coach removes Jeremy Banks from program

(WJHL)- University of Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt issued a statement late Friday that said he has made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from the program.
That statement said the following:
“I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program.
While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university.”Jeremy Pruitt, UT head football coach
PREVIOUS STORY: Vols’ Banks apologizes for ‘Where I’m from we shoot at cops’ comment during arrest