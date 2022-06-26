KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a handful of seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to spend 2022 with the Cleveland Browns.

But, Dobbs isn’t the only quarterback that the organization went out and signed in the offseason.

Deshaun Watson inked a five-year, $230 million deal to become the franchise’s starting quarterback. However, Watson is dealing with 24 civil lawsuits, in which women are alleging sexual assault and misconduct. The superstar QB has reached settlements in 20 of those 24 cases, according to reports.

Still, it is likely that Watson will serve some sort of suspension from the NFL. In fact, according to reports, a disciplinary hearing with the league is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Baker Mayfield has served as the Cleveland quarterback for the last four seasons, but has since indicated to reporters about the fractured relationship that exists between the two sides.

That leaves Dobbs and former NC State quarterback, Jacoby Brissett. This will be Brissett’s fourth team and his seventh NFL season in 2022.

But, no matter what the depth chart looks like come Week 1, Dobbs says he’ll be ready to play.

“Yeah, you know uncertainty is kinda really the name of the game,” he said. “There’s always uncertainty in anything – so it’s just control what you can control, take it one day at a time.”

“You know, you focus on your preparation, both when you’re in the building and during this time in the offseason – you’re on yourself working out in training,” he continued. “Then, when you get those opportunities, just go out and compete – you know – when your number is called, the team, the coaches, the players and yourself all expect you to step up and play at a high level. So, I’ll be excited for that opportunity this upcoming season.”

Cleveland Browns training camp is slated to begin on Saturday, July 30.