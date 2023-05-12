Knoxville, TN — Johnson City native BJ Edwards the former Tennessee Volunteer freshman guard has found a new home by announcing on twitter that he plans to “Pony up.”

Edwards, who played basketball in the Johnson City school system until middle school transferred to Knoxville Catholic…. He will join former Tennessee assistant basketball coach Rob Lanier at S-M-U.

The freshman played sparingly this past season on Rocky Top … He saw action in 14 games … averaging just over a point per contest … He also grabbed a total of eight rebounds and six assists last winter … Edwards played four seasons at Knoxville Catholic prior to signing with UT … and was a four-star prospect coming out of the Irish program.