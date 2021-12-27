John Fulkerson named the SEC Co-Player of the Week

He recorded a season-high 24 points, 10 rebounds in the upset-victory over No.6 Arizona

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee super senior John Fulkerson was rewarded for his efforts in the Volunteers’ win over Arizona last week with the Kingsport native being honored as the SEC Co-Player of the Week Monday.

This is the first SEC weekly honor for the Dobyns-Bennett alum and the first time a Volunteer has earned the award since Jordan Bowden on Nov. 18, 2019. The performance marked Fulkerson’s seventh career double-double and second of the season.

Fulkerson is a crucial part of this Volunteers squad this season, averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He’s also a menace on the defensive end with 1.5 blocks per game, which is fifth in the SEC.

