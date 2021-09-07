John Fulkerson continues off-court business moves with new “Fulky” clothing line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee men’s basketball player John Fulkerson is having a busy offseason off the court. After the NCAA passed its landmark ruling that allows players to profit off their name, image and likeness, the Kingsport-native is taking full advantage.

Fulkerson signed a deal earlier this summer with Pal’s to be their official celebrity spokesperson, and now he’s dipping his feet in the clothing industry. He created a new line of “Fulky” t-shirts that he’s selling at the university bookstore.

“I think it’s a great thing to be able to interact with your fans and come out into the community talk to your fans and just hang out with them and have a good time. I think it’s a great opportunity for all students athletes to be able to benefit from the NIL and just make the most of their college opportunity,” Fulkerson said to WVLT-TV in Knoxville.

A number of students and Volunteer fans joined him in the bookstore to buy shirts and get his autograph. His connection to the fanbase was immediate with his background as a lifelong Vols fan, and has grown this summer after he announced he would pass on the NBA draft and return to Tennessee for another season.

