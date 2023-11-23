FORT MYERS, Fla. (WJHL) – The No. 21 Lady Hoosiers dominated inside and out on Thursday night against No. 19 Tennessee and grabbed a 71-57 win on the opening day of the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Indiana made 10-of-22 three-pointers (45%), while also out-scoring the Lady Vols in the paint, 32-18.

Yarden Garzon led IU with 23 points (5-6 3PT), as Mackenzie Holmes notched 17 points and six rebounds in the victory.

Sara Puckett and Karoline Striplin each paced the Big Orange with 13 points, while Jasmine Powell finished with 12. No other Lady Vol tallied more than five points on the evening.

Tennessee (3-2) will matchup with Oklahoma on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the Women’s Sports Network.