KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 65-24 win over UT Martin on Homecoming.

Jalin Hyatt continues to be one of the most productive wide receivers in the country. Despite playing less than two-quarters of football, Hyatt finished with 7 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard strike on a double pass from Tight end Princeton Fant.

Over the last 6 quarters, Hyatt’s stats are astounding, with 13 receptions for 381 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Hyatt has turned into Hendon Hooker’s go-to guy with Cedric Tillman still not back on the field with an ankle injury.

Fans were also involved in the run game for the 2nd week in a row. He scored touchdowns on both of his carries, including one from 11 yards out to give Tennessee a 45-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage as Tennessee Martin safety Carson Evans (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) is tackled by Tennessee Martin safety Oshae Baker (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) celebrates a fumble recovery with defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19), and linebacker Solon Page III (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker (13) causes Tennessee Martin running back Sam Franklin (2) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Martin running back Zak Wallace (21) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Warren Burrell (4) and defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as he’s hit by Tennessee Martin defensive back Tyler Gore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Hendon Hooker put on a showcase in the first half, passing for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his pass attempts.

Jabari Small got the scoring started for the Vols with a one-yard touchdown rush on Tennessee’s first possession of the game. Small finished the game with 33 yards on 11 carries.