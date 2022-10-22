KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 65-24 win over UT Martin on Homecoming.
Jalin Hyatt continues to be one of the most productive wide receivers in the country. Despite playing less than two-quarters of football, Hyatt finished with 7 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard strike on a double pass from Tight end Princeton Fant.
Over the last 6 quarters, Hyatt’s stats are astounding, with 13 receptions for 381 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Hyatt has turned into Hendon Hooker’s go-to guy with Cedric Tillman still not back on the field with an ankle injury.
Fans were also involved in the run game for the 2nd week in a row. He scored touchdowns on both of his carries, including one from 11 yards out to give Tennessee a 45-7 lead in the 2nd quarter.
Hendon Hooker put on a showcase in the first half, passing for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his pass attempts.
Jabari Small got the scoring started for the Vols with a one-yard touchdown rush on Tennessee’s first possession of the game. Small finished the game with 33 yards on 11 carries.