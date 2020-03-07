Howard, No. 16 Kentucky women beat Lady Vols in SEC quarters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers to break Kentucky’s single-season record and finished with 24 points to help the No. 16 Wildcats beat Tennessee 86-65 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.?Kentucky never trailed and used a 15-3 run to make it 32-18 midway through the second quarter. The sixth-seeded Lady Vols trailed by double figures the rest of the way. The No. 3 seed Wildcats play second-seeded and ninth-ranked Mississippi State in the semifinals. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 24 points.