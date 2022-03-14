INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJHL) – After winning its first SEC men’s basketball title since 1979, the University of Tennessee found itself with a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols will face off against No. 14 seed Longwood in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 17.

You can watch the Vols play live on WJHL at 2:45 p.m. eastern time. As of Monday, ESPN’s matchup predictor had the Vols winning with a 95.8% likelihood of victory and a 17-point spread.

On Sunday, the Longwood Lancers won the Hercules Tires Big South Championship with a 79-58 win over Winthrop.

Also live on WJHL that same day will be the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats at 7:10 p.m. as they play No. 15 Saint Peter’s. The Vols defeated the Wildcats 69-62 in the semifinal of the SEC championship, marking their second win over Kentucky in the 2021-2022 season.