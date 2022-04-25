KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – When a new college football coach gets hired, the introductory press conference usually comes with a sweeping declaration to emphasize recruiting talent in the school’s home state.

Josh Heupel offered a similar refrain when he was hired by the Vols a little more than a year ago. However, the trend of keeping Tennessee guys home, is already starting to shift.

Just last week, the Vols landed a commitment from Caleb Herring, an edge defender from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro – and the top-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2023.

Herring, the younger brother of Vols freshman linebacker Elijah Herring, became the third in-state commitment for the Big Orange in the Class of 2023 in the last week. Heupel has already received five commitments from Tennessee high school players overall.

Heupel credits that uptick in local commits to the relationships he and his staff have built.

“From the time I got here we were going to make it a priority for us and that starts just with the ability to communicate and be in high schools and for the high school coaches in the state to know us and know their is an open line of communication,” he said. “We do a great job of evaluating everyone in the state – doesn’t mean we are going to take or get everybody inside the state but we are going to recruit them the right way.”

“I think the first 16 months we have been here we have built up a lot of rapport and trust with people here inside the state,” he continued. “I think that is going to show dividends as we continue to grow inside this program.”