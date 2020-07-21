Henry To’o To’o named to Butkus Award Watch List

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o continues to make off-season headlines.

After being named to the Bednarik Award Watch List last week, awarded to college football’s best defensive player, the sophomore was named to the Butkus Award Watch List, awarded to the best linebacker in the country.

The Butkus Foundation made the announcement Monday of all 51 linebackers selected. 15 of those selections were from the SEC.

To’o To’o was also named to the 2020 preseason All-SEC team after a stellar freshman season. He finished second on the team with 72 tackles while playing in all 13 games.

Semifinalists for the award are slated to be announced on November 2.

