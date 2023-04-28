KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hendon Hooker, who went from Virginia Tech backup to SEC star at Tennessee, became the highest drafted Vols quarterback since Peyton Manning when he was picked 68th overall by the Detroit Lions.

Only two quarterbacks from Tennessee have been picked higher than Hooker in the modern era. Manning was the first pick in 1998 and Heath Shuler went third in 1994.

Hooker’s senior season on Rocky Top was perhaps the greatest by a quarterback in program history. He became the first Volunteer since Manning to win the SEC Player of the Year Award and finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, the highest finish by a Tennessee player since Manning was the 1997 runner-up.

He set the school record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass (20) and attempted 261 consecutive passes without an interception, the most in school history and the third-longest streak in SEC history.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native is Tennessee’s career leader in completion percentage and passer efficiency rating. His 58 touchdown passes in 24 games are the fifth most of any Tennessee QB. He also has the third most career rushing yards by a quarterback in school history.

He continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee that ended his college career. After undergoing knee surgery in December, Hooker posted video of him practicing drop backs the day before the draft.

ESPN Senior College Football Writer Pete Thamel reported ahead of the draft that NFL teams received letters from Hooker’s doctor that he is on a timeline to be fully cleared to play by the first weekend of the season.

Hooker spent six years in college, including a redshirt season at Virginia Tech and the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic. At 25 years old, he is one of the oldest 2023 QB prospects.

Draft insiders said Hooker has impressed NFL teams with his work ethic and leadership during the draft interview process.