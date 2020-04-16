GRADUATE TRANSFER KEYEN GREEN JOINS LADY VOL BASKETBALL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday that graduate transfer Keyen Green has signed an athletics scholarship and an SEC Grant-In-Aid agreement to join the Lady Vol program for the 2020-21 campaign.



Green, a 6-foot-1 forward/center, comes to Rocky Top from Liberty University, where she has spent the past four seasons, redshirting in 2018-19 due to an ankle injury. She graduated in May 2019 with a degree in finance and has been working on a master’s degree in business administration. She will have one season of eligibility remaining.

A native of Philadelphia, Pa., and graduate of Phil-Mont Christian Academy, Green averaged 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 93 career games for the Lady Flames, starting 91 of those contests.