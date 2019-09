KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Trey Smith has been cleared to play in the season opener on Saturday against Georgia State, according to the University of Tennessee.

"My family and I consulted with several of the best doctors in the country, and a plan has been developed that allows me to compete with my teammates on game day," Smith said. "My family and I are confident in that plan. The coaches and staff here at Tennessee have always had my best interests at heart and I can't thank them enough. Thanks to all of the fans and my teammates for all of their support."