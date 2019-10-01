Georgia fans plan to checker Neyland in red and black

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Georgia fans are attempting to checker Neyland Stadium in red and black as they take on the Vols this weekend.

Georgia fans have started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag #DawgNationCheckerNeyland. Bulldog fans plan to take over Neyland the same way they took over Vanderbilt Stadium in their season opener back on August 31.

I have a heart. I’m a decent human being. I feel for teams that struggle mightily.



Not today. I enjoy seeing Tennessee lose, but they’re an actual dumpster fire right now. This would be the greatest takeover EVER. It would be historical.



Make it happen. #DawgsCheckerNeyland pic.twitter.com/EsdQD9Dn01 — blakejmorgan (@bIakejmorgan) September 25, 2019

This will be a big weekend for the Vols as the SEC Nation will return to Rocky Top for the game.

Tim Tebow, Marty Smith, Marcus Smith and UT alumni Paul Finebaum will air live from 10 a.m. to noon from Ayres Hall.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m.