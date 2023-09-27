KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two of East Tennessee’s most beloved icons, Dolly Parton and University of Tennessee Volunteers football are now featured together on merchandise through a partnership with a Tulsa, Oklahoma store, according to a social media post made by Parton.

Parton shared the news on social media Tuesday evening. It comes weeks after the announcement of her partnership with the University of Tennessee VolShop on a line of themed shirts.

“Tennessee, we made something just for you Check it out and much more at LivyLu to get game day ready! Tennessee Football#GBO#GoVols#utk” Parton wrote on social media.

In total, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based LivyLu is offering 26 Dolly Parton Themed shirt and sweatshirt designs, including several items with UT Orange and “GBO”. Several of the designs also come in children’s sizes.

Some of the designs read “Raised on Dolly and Tennessee Football,” “It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol,” and I [heart] Dolly Parton, Tennessee & the Vols.”

Products are available for purchase on LiveLu’s website and range in price from $36 to $79.