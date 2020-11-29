Game time set for Vols vs. Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will host SEC East rival Florida at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Volunteers (2-5) will return to Neyland Stadium for the first time since Oct. 24. Games against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have been postponed in recent weeks.

The Tennessee-Vanderbilt game that was schedule for this past Saturday, Nov. 28, was postponed to facilitate the rescheduling of the Vanderbilt at Missouri game and for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to play 10 games this season.

The Vols and Gators (7-1) will meet for the first time in December since 2001 in Gainesville, a game that was rescheduled after the events of 9/11. The game will be televised on CBS.