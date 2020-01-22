Breaking News
One killed in Wise County crash
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Scott County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Wise County, VA Schools

Fulkerson scores career-high 18 points in Tennessee’s 73-48 rout over Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols

by: Marshall Hughes

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – John Fulkerson scored a career-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds in a 73-48 rout over Ole Miss on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Fulkerson was one of four to score in double figures for Tennessee. Jordan Bowden and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 11 points while Olivier Nkamhoua added 10 points.

Uros Plavsic scored four points in his home debut.

Tennessee shot 49 percent from the field (24-for-49), scoring 24 points off the bench and 18 assists. The Vols also scored 15 points off Ole Miss’ 10 turnovers. Tennessee only had eight turnovers in the game.

Tennessee (12-6, 4-2 SEC) travels to No. 3 Kansas Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story