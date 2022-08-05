KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a lengthy rain delay at Friday’s Kingsport Axmen game, fans had plenty to keep them busy on the concourse prior to first pitch.

Kingsport native and VFL, John Fulkerson, was back in his hometown signing autographs and taking pictures on Fulkerson Bobblehead Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates received a bobblehead figurine of the former Vols star.

“Being from Kingsport and being able to see my fans here in my hometown is something I really love,” he said Friday night.

Fulkerson will be stateside for about two more weeks before he makes the trip over to Belgium to begin his professional basketball career. He has signed a contract with The Leuven Bears of the BNXT League – the top professional basketball league in Belgium.

“New chapters are always very exciting,” he said.

While Fulkerson will be far from home for eight or nine months, there are a few things about his new team that will be familiar for him.

“Stepping into a team that has a lot of returners – and has a lot of people from the states on that team, which is good,” he said. “They speak English, which is a good thing for me that I don’t have to learn another language. Culture is still going to be a lot different – but the team – like I said, a lot of returners and ready to get over there and get to work.”