Freshmen receivers get chance with Tennessee this season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Volunteers have to replace their top two wide receivers, and a group of freshmen will get the opportunity to help fill the void left by the loss of Jajuan Jennings and Marquez Callaway.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt says all of those young receivers are going to have to play.

Pruitt and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney have a pair of seniors leading the way with Josh Palmer and Brandon Johnson.

There’s five freshmen who coordinator Jim Chaney says are fast and can catch.

The challenge for the 25th-ranked Vols now is getting the freshmen familiar with the playbook.