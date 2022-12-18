STANFORD, Cal. (WJHL) – Tennessee gave the hometown Cardinal all they could handle through the first three quarters of Sunday’s matchup in Maples Pavilion. But, propelled by a 12-0 run, which began late in the third quarter, Stanford rallied for a 77-70 victory.

The two perennial powerhouses traded blows for much of the first half, with UT’s Jordan Horston muscling home a basket in the final ticks of the second quarter to tie the game, 35-35.

The Lady Vols surged out of the halftime locker room, outscoring the home team 23-18 in the frame and taking a five-point lead into the final quarter.

Stanford adjusted, feeding the ball inside to junior Cameron Brink, who scored seven points in the final ten minutes. The Cardinal outscored the Lady Vols 24-12 in the final quarter to complete the comeback victory.

“They felt really good about how they were going to execute,” Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper said after the game. “Fourth quarter, we got a little stagnant offensively – the ball didn’t move. We didn’t have player movement we had had. You know, we were just trying to throw it to some of our players and watch them play.”

“I think that’s where we’ve got to go back and be a little bit more disciplined with our offense,” she continued.

Horston led the Lady Vols with 19 points, which Rickea Jackson (14 pts) and Sara Puckett (11 pts) also finishing in double figures.

UT kept the turnover total low, giving the ball up just five times. However, the team shot just 36.5 percent from the floor and made just four baskets in the fourth quarter.

Brink paced the Cardinal with 21 points, as Hannah Jump and Haley Jones each pitched in 19 points.

The Lady Vols (7-6) return to action after Christmas, as they match up with Wofford on Tuesday, December 27 at 6:30 p.m.