Fourth Quarter Comeback Lifts No. 16 Lady Vols Past No. 23 USF, 52-49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Overcoming a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, the No. 16/12 Lady Vols took down No. 23/22 South Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena, 52-49, Monday night. With the win, Tennessee improved to 3-0 on the season.

Jordan Horston led the furious fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 12 of the 14 points for UT. The junior tied a career high with 24 points, adding nine rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Her offensive prowess was complemented by Tamari Key’s dominance in the paint. Key pulled down 10 rebounds, five in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 and blocking six shots. She posted the fifth double-double of her career and first this season.

The program secured its 489th win over a ranked opponent. In the current rankings, the Lady Vols have five remaining ranked opponents on their schedule, including the next matchup with No. 12/21 Texas on Sunday.