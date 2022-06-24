KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball season may not have ended in Omaha as the team had hoped, but the All-American honors continue to roll in for a handful of Volunteers.

On Friday, D1Baseball.com listed four members of the Big Orange on their All-American rosters.

Sophomore hurler Chase Dollander received his fifth First-Team All-American honor, which puts him in very rare Rocky Top company. Only four other players – Todd Helton (1995), Jeff Pickler (1998), Chris Burke (2001) and Luke Hochevar (2005) – have earned at least five national First Team nods.

Dollander was an undefeated 10-0 on the year with a 2.39 ERA.

Chase Burns garnered his fourth All-American nomination, making him and former Volunteer pitcher R.A. Dickey the only players in program history with four All-American awards as a freshman.

Senior Trey Lipscomb and junior Drew Gilbert landed on the outlet’s Third Team All-American roster.

Tennessee has now had nine players earn All-American honors, which nearly doubles the previous program record of five All-Americans set just last season.