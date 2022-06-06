(WJHL) – Current Tennessee head football coach, Josh Heupel, along with three former Volunteer players have been tabbed by the National Football Foundation as potential 2023 College Football Hall of Famers.

Heupel earned First Team All-American honors in 2000 after leading his Oklahoma Sooners to a national championship. He was also the runner-up for college football’s prestigious Heisman Trophy that same year. His name will appear on the ballot for a third-consecutive year.

VFLs Eric Berry, Willie Gault and Larry Seivers will also be added to the 96-name ballot.

The trio earned a combined five First Team All-American honors during their time in Knoxville.

Berry still holds a pair of SEC records for interception return yards and single-season return yards.

Gault helped the Vols reach three bowl games during his career and tied an NCAA record for single-season kickoff return touchdowns with three in 1980.

Seivers was twice an All-SEC selection at wide receiver and became the first player to surpass 800 receiving yards in a single season.

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be announced early next year.