NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the media have voted four pieces of the Tennessee Vols offense to receive preseason all-conference honors.

Redshirt-senior wideout Bru McCoy has been named to the All-SEC Second Team Offense. McCoy caught 52 balls for 667 yards and four touchdowns a season ago.

Three more offensive players were named Third Team All-SEC honorees, including starting quarterback Joe Milton III. The Florida native appeared in nine games for UT last season and completed 65 percent of his passes. He amassed 971 yards through the air, throwing ten touchdowns and no interceptions in 2022.

A pair of senior offensive linemen in Javontez Spraggins and Cooper Mays also earned spots on the All-SEC Third Team.