KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball saw a record four players named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-America teams on Thursday.

Sophomore ace Chase Dollander landed on the First Team, while teammates Trey Lipscomb and Drew Gilbert received Second-Team honors. Freshman pitcher Chase Burns was also named to the Third Team.

Dollander becomes the first Volunteer to garner any First Team All-American honor since Nick Senzel in 2016. The SEC Pitcher of the Year posted a perfect 9-0 record with an 2.21 ERA throughout the season.

Lipscomb led UT’s offensive juggernaut, and the entire SEC, with 77 RBIs on the year. He also blasted 21 home runs and finished with a .737 slugging percentage.

Gilbert, the SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player, led the conference with a .385 batting average and 20 doubles.

Burns lost just one game on the mound in his freshman campaign (8-1) and hurled 96 strikeouts in just 72.1 innings of work.